Dibrugarh: Two youths were killed in a road accident near Bogibeel bridge on NH 52 in Dibrugarh in upper Assam on Thursday.

The accident took place at around 11 am when the two youths, identified as Hirak Jyoti Patir and Jagat Patir of Dhemaji district, were travelling on a bike from Dibrugarh side. The car, a Tata Tiago (AS-07 T-3274), was coming from the opposite direction.

The bike was overspeeding and collided head-on with the car. Both the youths were killed on the spot.

Police said the accident was caused due to overspeeding. They also said that most of the road accidents in Dibrugarh take place due to overspeeding and consumption of alcohol.

They urged motorists to be careful and drive within the speed limit. They also said that the Dibrugarh bypass has become a death trap due to potholes.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCh) in Dibrugarh for post-mortem.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.