Guwahati: Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has urged the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urgently recognize heatwaves as a national disaster.

In a letter to Shah, Bordoloi said that India has been facing the visible implications of climate change, with severe heat waves and disrupted rainfall patterns affecting several states. He pointed out that the frequency, duration, and intensity of these heatwaves have escalated noticeably in recent years.

“The Centre for Science and Environment’s report indicates that India witnessed record-breaking temperatures and heatwaves in 2022, with close to 280 heatwave days recorded between March and May across 16 states,” Bordoloi mentioned.

Bordoloi said that the impact of heatwaves on society is alarming. “They pose direct health hazards, leading to hundreds of fatalities annually, especially for vulnerable individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. The workforce engaged in outdoor labor, such as agriculture and construction, faces serious threats to their well-being,” he said.

As 2023 sees unprecedented heatwaves across the country, including right here in Assam – I write to @AmitShah regarding the urgent need to recognise heat waves as a national disaster & make it eligible for relief funds under NDRF and SDRF. pic.twitter.com/4hqvdBwfbM — Pradyut Bordoloi (@pradyutbordoloi) August 17, 2023

The non-recognition of heatwaves in the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, as a national disaster has several adverse consequences, said the Congress MP.

To address these pressing issues, Bordoloi urged the government to take the following steps:

>>Amend the list of disasters covered under SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) to include heatwaves to enable access to streamlined funding from said relief funds for mitigation and adaptation efforts.

>>Establish a comprehensive compensation and financial assistance program to provide timely support to the families of victims who have lost their lives due to heatwaves.

>>Enhance the accuracy of heatwave mortality data by expanding the definition to include all heat-related deaths, not just heat strokes and heat exhaustion. Implement standardized reporting systems to track heatwave impacts comprehensively.

>>Launch awareness campaigns to educate the public about heatwave risks, prevention measures, and early warning signs of heat-related illnesses.

Bordoloi said that the government’s prompt attention to this matter is essential to address the challenges posed by heatwaves effectively.