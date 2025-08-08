Guwahati: Assam Police repelled 10 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in Assam’s Sribhumi sector early on Friday morning, continuing the state’s efforts to prevent cross-border infiltration.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the update on social media, stating that Assam Police had pushed back the infiltrators on Friday and emphasized that attempts to alter Assam’s demography would not be tolerated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also confirmed that the borders were secured and the infiltrators were removed.

According to security sources, the infiltrators were detected during an overnight patrol along a vulnerable stretch of the Indo-Bangladesh border.

A coordinated effort between Assam Police and border security forces led to their immediate identification and removal.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials confirmed that surveillance along the border has been increased in response to ongoing concerns about illegal migration. The Assam government reiterated its commitment to enforcing strict border security measures.