Imphal: A CRPF constable and a 15-year-old student died by suicide in two separate incidents across Manipur, officials reported on Friday.

In the first case, CRPF Constable, identified as Mohit Sen, aged 24, was found hanging early Thursday morning at his post in Imphal’s New Keithelmanbi Ashram, under the jurisdiction of Patsoi police station.

Sen, who was part of the G/120 Battalion, hailed from Ranibadod village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district.

Authorities said that Sen’s body was discovered approximately 10-15 meters from the sentry tower, hanging from a tree by the sling of his INSAS rifle.

A case has been registered at Patsoi police station. The post-mortem examination was conducted in Impha’s RIMS hospital mortuary, under full video surveillance and in the presence of a Duty Magistrate.

Sen’s body will be sent to his family in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

In a separate incident, a 15-year-old student was found dead by hanging at his home in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

The incident occurred while his mother was away at work. He was reportedly a Class VIII student and had been living alone at home for the past four days.

Moirang police registered an unnatural death case. After a post-mortem at RIMS hospital, the body was handed over to the family