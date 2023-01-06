Guwahati: Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has urged the Centre to set up a visa stamping facility and medical test centre in Guwahati.

The Lok Sabha MP said that this step would benefit the people of the Northeast who are intending to travel abroad.

Bordoloi said that he has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding this.

“I will also raise this issue in the next session of parliament,” he said on Friday.

“Based on the feedback from my constituents, especially young students from Assam seeking to travel abroad for higher studies, I have written to Hon’ble Minister @DrSJaishankar regarding the need for a visa stamping facility and medical test centre in Guwahati,” Bordoloi said in a tweet.

He mentioned that many people regularly travel abroad from different parts of the northeast. But they face difficulties as there is no visa stamping and medical test facility here.

According to Bordoloi, as Guwahati is the capital of Assam and is also a central point for the northeast region, the setting up of the facilities here would aid the process of obtaining visas for the region’s population of over 45 million people.

He asked the external affairs ministry to connect with nations like the UK, US, Germany, Australia, and Singapore in order to construct a centre for medical testing and a facility for stamping visas in Guwahati.