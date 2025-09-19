Imphal: Street protests erupted on Friday along parts of the Tiddim Road – Imphal-Churachandpur route in Manipur, as several demonstrators, primarily women vigilantes known as Meira Paibis, demanded the immediate and safe release of a 45-year-old man arrested by security forces.

Protesters organized a sit-in demonstration at the Toupokpi Project Gate, opposing the arrest of Thokchom Romen, a well-known local figure.

A joint team of central and state security forces had detained Romen from his residence in Ningthoukhong, located in Bishnupur district, late Thursday night.

On Friday morning, demonstrators also staged road blockade agitations at Ningthoukhong Bazar, under the jurisdiction of Bishnupur Police Station, from 6 am to 11 am.

They chanted slogans declaring that Thouchom Romen is a respected social leader who has actively supported relief camps for internally displaced persons in Bishnupur district.

Protesters also pointed out that he serves as the convenor of the district’s anti-drug campaign.

During the protests, agitators blocked key sections of the road, causing significant inconvenience to commuters, including the movement of security vehicles.

As of now, the police and relevant security authorities have not released any official statement regarding Romen’s arrest or the charges against him.