GUWAHATI: Assam Congress MP from Nagaon constituency Pradyut Bordoloi has stated that the high black carbon levels in Guwahati is a “worrying trend”.

Expressing concerns over severe air pollution in Guwahati city of Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi said that he will raise the matter in the Parliament.

Bordoloi added that in the previous session of the Parliament too, he had submitted a notice under Rule 377 for discussions on the matter.

However, his notice did not received a response.

“Submitted a notice under Rule 377 in the previous session but unfortunately did not get a response. Intend to continue raising in subsequent sessions,” said Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi.

“Black carbon is a major short term contributor to global warming, with warming effects second only to carbon dioxide,” the Assam MP has stated in his previous notice.

He added: “Recent studies have shown that increasing black carbon emissions in Northeast India has led to a decrease in low-intensity rainfall in the pre-monsoon season and a rise in severe rains.”

“Independent research has also indicated a relationship between high levels of black carbon pollution in Guwahati with accelerated glacier melt.”

“In the Brahmaputra river basin region, black carbon signatures, formed from incomplete burning of fossil fuels, biomass and biofuels, have been observed from vehicular emissions, brick kilns, tea gardens and agricultural and household biomass burning.”

“Given the dual effect of black carbon on climate change and air pollution, there is a need for urgent and consolidated measures to mitigate and offset these emissions.”

“This must include improved and regular monitoring of emissions as well as steps to ensure effective implementation of clean cooking and transport fuel schemes such as enhancing fuel efficiency standards for vehicles, phasing out diesel vehicles and accelerating the use of LPG for cooking.”