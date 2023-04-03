Guwahati: A massive fire broke out at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati on Monday evening.

As per reports, a fire broke out around 5.30 p.m on the first floor at the laboratory attached to the pathology department of the medical college.

The fire has triggered panic among the patients and their attendants at the hospital.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and no casualties have been reported.

“We suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. The exact cause is yet to be ascertained,” said a GMCH hospital.

Fire tenders have been pressed into service to bring the fire under control.

Further details awaited.