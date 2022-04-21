Guwahati: Doctors at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday conducted an awareness programme on Hemophilia at the premises of the medical college hospital.

Haemophilia is a rare genetic disorder that affects the blood’s ability to clot and is most often found in men. Adults and children affected by this disease would suffer continuous bleeding when injured.

Organized on the occasion of World Hemophilia Day by the Department of Clinical Haematology in association with Sanjibani Sangha, the Lady Doctors’ Association of the medical college & hospital, the programme saw the participation of a number of doctors and students from GMCH.

Dr. Achyut Chandra Baishya, Principal cum Chief Superintendent, GMCH inaugurated the programme. Dr. Baishya, in his speech, emphasized the importance of providing regular treatment to Hemophiliac individuals.

Dr. Jina Bhattacharyya, Professor and Head, Department of Clinical Haematology, GMCH along with other faculty members had meaningful interactions with the persons with Hemophilia (PWH) and their families.

While Dr. Parul Dutta, president of Sanjibani Sangha spoke on the “Overview of Hemophilia”, Dr. Mehzabin Haider Hazarika, secretary, Sanjibani Sangha throw light on the topic “Prevention and Awareness on Hemophilia”.

Dr. Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent, GMCH also graced the occasion.

Dr. Jutika Ojah, Professor and Head, Department of Community Medicine, Dr. Saswati Sanyal Choudhury, Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr. Marami Das, Professor and Head, Department of Neurology, Dr. Deepanjali Medhi, Professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry, Dr. Smita Das, Dr. Damodar Das, Dr. Bornali Dutta Ray Baruah, Dr. Malavika Barman, Dr. Anjana Moyee Saikia, Dr. Pahari Gogoi and several other faculties and students of GMCH joined the event.

People with Haemophilia and their families shared their experiences at the event. Members of Hemophilia Society, Guwahati Chapter also participated on the occasion.

The programme started with the release of air balloons by the people with Hemophilia and faculties of the GMCH.

This was done to raise awareness on Hemophilia and to encourage people with Hemophilia (PWH) to lead a fulfilling life with a positive attitude.