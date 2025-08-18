Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative govt job in ASDMA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Procurement Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Procurement Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in engineering (Degree in civil engineering is preferable)

OR

Masters degree from Government of India / Government of Assam recognized University in Procurement / Supply Chain Management / Law / Business Administration / Finance / Economics / Accounting / Commerce / Planning & Development or other relevant subjects / sectors related to the project

Candidates with advanced academic/ professional qualification/ training in procurement is preferable

Essential Experience:

A minimum of five (05) years of experience in managing procurement in govt dept /reputed private sector organisation in a lead function. Experience in managing procurements following Procurement Guidelines/Regulations of Multilateral Development Banks such as world Bank, ADB, JICA, NDB, etc. will be an added advantage.

Remuneration : Rs.80,000/- – 1,10,000/- (inclusive of all taxes). TA / DA and other allowances, annual increment of remuneration, leave etc. will be admissible. It is as per project norms/ HR policy of the ASDMA

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application in prescribed form along with attested copies of all Certificates, Mark Sheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates, salary slips, etc.

They should send it to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam

Last date of submission of application is 30th August 2025, 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here