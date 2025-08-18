Kailashahar: Tension gripped the Tillabazar area of Tripura’s Kailashahar after locals found pork meat and a letter inside the century-old Tila Bazar Jame Mosque, a revered place of worship for the local Muslim community.

Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel quickly arrived at the scene to maintain order.

The incident came to light on Sunday evening when the mosque’s Imam noticed a plastic packet containing meat. After he alerted others, locals opened the packet and found pork along with a letter inside.

As news of the incident spread, political leaders rushed to the site. Among them were Gournagar Block Vice Chairman Mohammad Badrujjaman, Tripura State Waqf Board Chairman and former MLA Manassar Ali, and Tila Bazar Gram Panchayat Head Wahiduzzaman.

Senior officials, including Irani Police Station Officer-in-Charge Biraj Debbarma, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jayanta Karmakar, Additional Superintendent of Police L. Darlong, and Deputy Magistrate Moti Lal Debbarma, also visited the mosque to assess the situation.

Condemning the act, Congress leader and Gournagar Panchayat Samiti Vice Chairman Md Badrujjaman said, “This mosque is over 100 years old. Muslims offer daily prayers here. Last night, miscreants tried to disrupt the peace and harmony of Kailashahar by placing pork meat inside the mosque.”

He further expressed concern over rising incidents targeting religious spaces. “Earlier, someone stole the mosque’s donation box, which the police later recovered. A similar theft occurred at the Gournagar mosque. In Udaipur, miscreants placed pork in another mosque, and police arrested an RSS worker who remains in jail,” he said.

Calling these acts deliberate, Badrujjaman urged the public, especially Muslim youth, to avoid spreading misinformation on social media. “If the situation worsens, the consequences could be terrible,” he warned.

According to sources, the letter found inside the packet reportedly read: “Three to four hundred years ago, Tripura was a Hindu state. This is the land of Gour Govinda. Therefore, the mosque should be demolished.”