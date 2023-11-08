Guwahati: A team of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrest a Lot Mandal on Wednesday while she was accepting a bribe of Rs 1800 in Sivasagar, Assam.

As per reports, the government official, posted at the Demow Revenue Circle office in Sivasagar, Assam had demanded a bribe from a person to clear some documents related to land patta.

However, the person unwilling to pay the bribe approached the police and based on the complaint a trap was laid.

The accused official was identified as Purnima Gogoi.

Sources from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption said that the government servant was caught red-handed whilewhile accepting the bribe.

She took the bribe in front of Sukanpukhuri Panchayat Office.

A police on X (Twitter) by the V&AC read, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Purnima Gogoi, Lot Mandal of the O/O Demow Revenue Circle, Dist-Sivasagar, after she accepted bribe in front of Sukanpukhuri Panchayat Office for processing land patta related matter.”