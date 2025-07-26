The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the final results of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2024.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results from the SSC’s official website: ssc.gov.in.

According to the SSC notification, a total of 272 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for appointment to various posts across multiple Ministries, Departments, and Offices.

The official notice stated:

“Allocation of posts and departments to the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been made based on their performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, along with the preference of posts/departments submitted online.”

Earlier, the result for Paper-I was announced on February 14, 2025, in which 2,146 candidates were shortlisted for Paper-II, held on March 29, 2025.

Subsequently, candidates who appeared for Paper-II were asked to submit their Option-cum-Preference Form online between June 9 and June 14, 2025. A total of 1,736 candidates submitted their preferences and were considered for final selection.

Next Steps for Shortlisted Candidates

The candidates selected in the final result will now proceed with document verification and appointment formalities, which will be conducted by the respective allocated departments.

The SSC has advised that if any candidate does not receive communication from their allotted department within six months from the date of result declaration, they should immediately contact the concerned user department.

Importantly, the SSC has clarified that:

1.No queries regarding document verification or appointment formalities will be entertained.

2. No reserve or waiting list will be maintained.

3. Any unfilled vacancies or those arising from non-joining candidates will be carried forward to the next recruitment cycle by the respective departments or organisations.

For More Information

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official SSC website for detailed updates and instructions related to the recruitment process.