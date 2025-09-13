Imphal: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Manipur’s Churachandpur, to Launch Projects Worth Rs 7,300 Crore.

Modi being welcomed in Churachandpur as he arrives in the city.

PM will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur today.

The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; 5 National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others.

PM Modi meets families of those displaced due to unrest in Manipur’s Churachandpur.