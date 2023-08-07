NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday (August 07), will meet MPs of the NDA parties from the Northeast.

NDA MPs from all the eight Northeast states – Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura – are likely to take part in the meeting with PM Modi.

Union ministers from the Northeast – Sarbananda Sonowal and Kiren Rijiju – are also slated to attend the meeting with PM Modi.

BJP national president JP Nadda is also slated to take part in the meeting.

The top agenda of the meeting is likely to be the saffron party’s preparedness in the Northeast states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Besides, the pathetic law-and-order situation in Manipur is also likely to be discussed in the meeting.