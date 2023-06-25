GANGTOK: “Sikkimese people stand in solidarity with those suffering the unbearable pain of losing their loved ones and valuable possessions (in Manipur).”

This was stated by Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay after attending the all-party meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday (June 24).

The all-party meeting was convened by the union home ministry to discuss the ongoing violence in the Northeast state of Manipur.

Representatives belonging to 30 different political parties across the country participated in the meeting, which was chaired by union home minister Amit Shah.

Golay was present in the meeting as he is the supremo of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party in the Himalayan state.

After the meeting, Sikkim chief minister said that he has “full faith” in the central government to resolve the crisis in Manipur.

“I have full faith that this important gathering, under the guidance of respected Amit Shah Ji, will lead the way towards a determined direction on this subject (Manipur violence),” Sikkim CM PS Tamang-Golay said.

He added: “We should have faith in the law of the land to protect our life and property in the territory of our motherland.”

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.