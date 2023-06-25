Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has urged the Centre to take necessary steps to restore normalcy in violence-hit Manipur and ensure the safe return of those affected.

Sangma, who is also the chief of the National People’s Party (NPP), made the appeal at a meeting called by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to address the situation in Manipur.

During the meeting, various political parties, including the NPP, expressed their concerns regarding the prevailing conditions in Manipur.

Meghalaya CM Sangma said one of the primary concerns raised by the political party was the need for adequate relief materials for the affected population.

“We have also urged the Government of India to ensure that all the relief materials that are needed by the people and all the other essential commodities which are required, we must make sure that the supply of these materials is done in a sufficient and smooth manner to all the locations and more importantly to the relief camps that are there,” Sangma said.

He also added that it is essential that all political parties, different organisations and religious groups, reach out to all sections of society and to appeal for peace and tranquillity in the State of Manipur.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister also called for strict actions against any armed groups involved in violent activities, urging the Government of India to bring them under control.