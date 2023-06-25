Guwahati: The Assam Christian Forum (ACF) and Conference of Religious India-North East (CRI-NEI) took out a solidarity prayer in Guwahati on Saturday seeking restoration of peace in strife-torn Manipur.

Religious leaders from the two forums called upon both the Centre and the Manipur government to “act judiciously” to bring peace, security and justice to the people of Manipur.

The violence, which irrupted in Manipur on May 3, has not ended so far despite heavy Army, armed forces and police deployment.

The ACF represents the Christian community of Assam belonging to all denominations.

“The citizens of Manipur had desperately hoped that the violence would cease after the visit of the Union home minister. However, to their great dismay, the situation on the ground remains unchanged, bringing about a significant setback and deepening the anguish of the affected population,” said ACF spokesperson Allen Brooks.

He said the Christian community of Assam has come together to offer prayers and invoke God’s intervention.

“May God’s divine intervention bring an end to the violence, restore harmony, and guide our leaders towards the path of justice and reconciliation,” Brook added.