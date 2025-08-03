Imphal: Manipur was awarded the best among North Eastern states in organ donation and transplant at the 15th Indian Organ Donation Day, observed under the aegis of the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) organised the event, which Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda attended.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The program formed part of the year-long national campaign ‘Angdaan Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyan,’ aiming to promote organ and tissue donation across the country.

Officials gave the Best State award to Tamil Nadu and the Best Union Territory award to Puducherry, while Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Gujarat earned honours for promoting organ donation.

They also declared Odisha, Punjab, and Rajasthan as the Best Emerging States in organ donation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Directorate of Health Services, Manipur (DHSM), and the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) jointly organised the event on Sunday in Imphal.

As part of the event, officials, individuals, and civil society leaders also pledged their bodies for donation to institutions like the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal and the state government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

Dr. Chambo Gonmei, DHSM, also attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director emphasized the need for greater public participation, dispelling myths and misconceptions, and motivating citizens to pledge organ donation.