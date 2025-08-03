Guwahati: A man from Assam was allegedly killed while he was working at Paglam village, located in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district.

The victim, Dhanesh Dale, hailed from Tused village in Assam’s Jonai and had moved to Paglam in Arunachal for work.

Dhanesh had recently tried to mediate a local marriage dispute.

According to his family, his involvement angered certain individuals who held a personal grudge. On Friday, they reportedly attacked him, and the assault turned fatal.

His relatives have claimed the killing was premeditated and filed a police complaint in Arunachal Pradesh, urging authorities to take strict action.

The incident sparked outrage among residents of Jonai who are demanding justice.

On Saturday night, Dhanesh’s family lodged an FIR at Jonai Police Station, naming seven suspects, five from Arunachal and two from Jonai.

They have warned that they will organize peaceful protests if authorities delay justice or fail to act.

Police have launched an investigation and are working to identify the accused and collect evidence.