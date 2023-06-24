Imphal: The situation in the violence-hit Manipur is tense but under control, police said on Saturday.

Except for a few sporadic incidents in some districts, the situation in Manipur is by and large peaceful.

Manipur police said in a statement that district security coordination committee meeting is held at the districts regularly.

Patrolling, flag marches and cordon and search operations are also conducted in vulnerable areas, they said.

Special emphasis is given to fringe areas in both hill and valley districts, police added.

A joint team of District Police Imphal-West and Central Forces along with Executive Magistrates conducted search operations at two locations in Imphal West District on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, a search operation by a joint team of Manipur and Central forces across four locations in Kangpokpi in which four bunkers were destroyed.

Six bunkers have been occupied by security forces.

According to police, the movement of essential items along NH-37 is being ensured with strict security measures.

Curfew has been relaxed for 12 to 15 hours in five valley districts, Pherzawl and Jiribam districts, eight to ten hours in Tengnoupal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts and no curfew in the remaining six Hill Districts.

A warehouse at Kangla Sangomshang was set on fire on Friday evening at 8:35 pm.

The Manipur police said that during the last 24 hours, five arms have been recovered from Imphal East districts.

A total of 1100 arms, 13,702 ammunitions and 250 bombs of different kinds have been recovered to date, they added.