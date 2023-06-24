Imphal: While the violence in Manipur continues, the Army said that large groups of women protesters are preventing the movement of additional security forces into the affected areas where arms are snatched.

The Indian Army has encountered a series of incidents involving armed miscreants in the bordering areas of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts in Manipur.

According to Army sources, a pattern has emerged over the past few days, where armed miscreants infiltrate villages and engage in indiscriminate firing using automatic weapons.

These incidents have been accompanied by strategic road blockades orchestrated by large groups of women protesters, effectively preventing the movement of additional security forces into the affected areas.

To address this emerging challenge, the Army has adopted a counter-strategy aimed at confining the mob and preventing the miscreants from escaping.

In response to the road blockades, the Army has set up roadblocks of its own at a distance, effectively restricting the movement of the mob.

The Spear Corps, responsible for overseeing operations in the region, announced via a tweet that additional columns were deployed on foot to cordon off the area due to the roadblocks established by the women-led crowd in Yaingangpokpi (YKPI).