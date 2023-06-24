Shillong: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong claimed that the scheduled peace talks with the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) have been postponed due to the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Tynsong stated that the Government of India was unable to proceed with the discussions in light of the circumstances in Manipur, but assured that the talks would take place in the near future.

Responding to a query about the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VPP) urging the home minister to maintain records of individuals from Manipur entering the state, Tynsong revealed that the government had already instructed District Administrations to maintain accurate records.

He emphasized that the district administrations have been directed to keep track of the number of people arriving in the state and the duration of their stay.

When questioned about reports of residents, particularly students, facing harassment from local authorities (Rangbah Shnongs), despite possessing valid college identification and evidence of residing in the state for the past 2-3 years, Tynsong expressed unawareness of such incidents.

He encouraged those experiencing difficulties to approach the Secretariat, located nearby, and personally meet him or the chief minister to address their grievances, emphasizing the government’s commitment to providing assistance.