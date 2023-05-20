Shillong: The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has reportedly expressed hope for a positive outcome from the proposed peace talks with the Meghalaya government, but it has also cautioned that the talks may not be successful.

In a statement, HNLC general secretary-cum-publicity secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said that the outfit is not surrendering, but it wants to discuss and resolve the political challenges confronting the Hynniewtrep community.

Nongtraw said that the HNLC’s aspiration is not for separation or integration, but for recognition as a Jaidbynriew, regardless of whether it is within or outside India.

He said that the HNLC wants its own land that it can claim as its homeland, like the Mizo in Mizoram. He added that the government has to come up with a permanent solution, as land is the basis of all existence.

Nongtraw said that when the HNLC has its own land, it can form its own government and stand like a community that is free. He added that on its own land, the HNLC can develop and create jobs, promote its own economy, and use its mineral resources and water resources to survive.

The HNLC leader also said that the Garo people have to understand that they too need to have their own land. He said that the Achik and the Hynniewtrep do not want to be the next Kuki, Rohingya, or Kurds, who are landless or stateless.

The HNLC’s statement comes two days after Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that the formal peace talks with the outfit will start by the first week of June. The announcement was made after a meeting between the Deputy Chief Minister In-charge Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong and leaders of the HNLC in the presence of the interlocutor.

The peace talks between the HNLC and the government are a significant development, as the outfit has been in a state of insurgency for over two decades. The talks offer a chance for both sides to resolve their differences and bring peace to the region.