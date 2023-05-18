Shillong: Formal peace talks with the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) will begin in the first week of June, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on Wednesday.

Sangma said that the deputy chief minister in charge of Home (Police), Prestone Tynsong, had held an informal meeting with the HNLC political secretary, vice chairman, and executive members on Tuesday, in the presence of the interlocutor, PS Dkhar.

Also Read: Meghalaya | GNLA ‘re-grouping’ intel: Police verifying input, says DGP

“It was decided and formally communicated that the formal talks with the HNLC will start in the first week of June,” Sangma said.

The chief minister said that the government is committed to finding a peaceful solution to the conflict with the HNLC.

“We have been in touch with the HNLC for some time now, and we have made some progress,” he said. “We are hopeful that the formal talks will help us to reach a mutually agreeable solution.”

Also Read: Assam | Junmoni Rabha death: Eyewitness claims truck hit her “stationed” car deliberately

Sangma said that the government is willing to consider all of the HNLC’s concerns, but that some issues will need to be taken up with the Government of India.

“We are hopeful that the Government of India will be supportive of our efforts to bring peace to the state,” he said.

The HNLC is a militant group that has been fighting for the independence of the Hynniewtrep people, who are the original inhabitants of Meghalaya. The group has been in a ceasefire with the government since 2018.

The formal peace talks are a significant step towards resolving the conflict between the HNLC and the government. The success of the talks will depend on the willingness of both sides to compromise and find a mutually agreeable solution.