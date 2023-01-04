SHILLONG: The charge sheet filed by the national investigation agency (NIA) against leaders of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) will not affect the peace process between the outfit and the government.

This was stated by the representative of HNLC for the peace talks – Sadon Blah.

HNLC representative Sadon Blah, who is also the president of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), said that the NIA is a quasi-judicial body.

Blah said that the judicial procedures like issuing of summons, filing of charge sheets and conviction will continue.

“One of the demands of the HNLC is amnesty. Once the peace talks officially begin, the NIA charge sheet, in my opinion, will also fall under amnesty of the peace process,” Blah said.

Sadon Blah was responding to the summons issued by the NIA special court, Shillong in Meghalaya on November 30 last year.

The NIA summons were served to HNLC leaders – Bobby Marwein, Marius Rynjah and Sainkupar Nongtraw.

Earlier, the HNLC had termed the summons issued by the NIA as “uncalled for”, as the peace process between the government and the outfit is already in its initial phase.

Sadon Blah further clarified that he cannot clarify on when the peace process between the HNLC and the government will officially begin.