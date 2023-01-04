Guwahati: The Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF) Shillong said it strongly condemns the “horrendous acts of violence against Christians” as well as the “outrageous vandalisation” of churches and sacred objects.

In a statement, the forum said, “Even as the New Year 2023 commenced, these hateful acts had continued and taken place in Narayanpur District of Chhattisgarh which left many people injured including the SP in charge of the area.”

Also Read: Assam: “Marksman” to guard LGBI Airport in Guwahati

“The Minister of State for Minority Affairs of the Central Government had recently made an expedition of the region for rounds of meetings with Christian and other minority leaders where he had conveyed that the ruling party in the Centre wants to remove the ‘fear factor’ from the minds of the minority communities – Christians being one of them. However, incidents like those happening in Chhattisgarh show the opposite”, the statement read.

The forum further added, “We had hoped that those in the seat of authority and power would have strongly disapproved these adverse actions of certain organisations perpetrated against Christians and people who exercise their individual choice of faith and religion. The deafening silence of the Prime Minister on atrocities against the Christians over a long period of time in different parts of the country is significantly notable. Or is it some sort of a license by which mob elements take as an encouragement to commit these mayhems and attacks against other citizens just because they are Christians or members of other minority communities?”

Also Read: Three from Assam arrested in Manipur for overstaying on expired ILP

The KJCLF added that it stands in solidarity with the Christians and others in the country who continue to experience aggression and injustice, and it is our prayer that peace and brotherhood prevail.

The Forum also called upon the authorities in both the States and the Centre to protect the lives and properties of Christians and other minority groups all over the country, and with a strong and fair hand to reign in the “perpetrators of violence and hatred”.