Guwahati: The North East Catholic Research Forum (NECARF) has expressed deep concern over Christians ‘falsely implicated with forceful conversion’ in the country, especially in the Northeast.

In a statement, the NECARF said the forum is disturbed by several incidents of attacks wherein people belonging to minority groups have been consistently targeted by groups and organizations belonging to the majority Hindu community.

“As responsible citizens of this country, who take pride in India’s colourful diversity, having faith in justice, equality, rights and duties guaranteed by the Constitution of India, it pains us to note that certain organizations in our country are pushing towards unity through similarity, rather than through diversity,” NECARF said.

The North East Catholic Research Forum also takes note of recent developments in the region with concern.

On November 20, the North East Christian Forum initiated by some politicians was formed, without the informed knowledge of the long-standing apex United Christian Forum of North East India (UCFNEI).

UCFNEI is a Christian platform of the entire Northeast region, with representatives organically formed and structured from the village and upwards from all Christian denominations.

“It appears to be an attempt to undermine Christian unity in the region,” the NECARF said.

Allegations of forceful conversions are also doing the rounds, showing a low percentage of Hindus in some Christian-dominated states as the narrative, without appreciating that Christian populations in these states grew from within their own fold, and not otherwise.

“We urge all Christians in the region to guard against any attempt to break Christian solidarity and unity with a clear objective of dividing,” the NECARF said.