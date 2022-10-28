Guwahati: Seven German nationals were restrained in the Golaghat district for flouting visa norms after they attended a religious gathering.

This is the second such case reported in a week as earlier, three Swedish nationals were detained and deported in a similar violation.

The restrained Germans attended a function organised by a church association before they were detained.

They have been accused of flouting visa rules by attending religious functions and delivering speeches at functions organised by church associations.

They were allegedly trying to convert people mostly from the tea garden areas to Christianity.

The accused have now been lodged at the Wild Grass Resort in Kaziranga National Park.

They allegedly delivered speeches at religious programs at various locations in the Golaghat and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam.

They were also supposed to travel to Tezpur for similar events.

They will be deported back to Germany from Kolkata on Saturday.

All legal proceedings into the case are being executed.

They had no missionary visa and were in India on a tourist visa which prohibited them from attending religious missionary gatherings.

In the past few days, a surge in visa norm violations has been reported and the authorities are investigating the matter thoroughly.