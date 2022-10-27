GUWAHATI: The three Swedish nationals, who were held by the police in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Wednesday evening, will be deported to from India on Friday.

The three Swedish nationals have already been sent to New Delhi from Assam, where they will spend the night.

Later, on Friday morning, the Indian authorities will make them board a flight directly to Stockholm – the capital of Sweden.

According to reports, the three Swedish nationals were made to pay a fine of 500 US dollars by the Assam police before being sent to New Delhi.

The three Swedish nationals were detained by the police from Namrup in the Dibrugarh district of Assam for participating in a religious congregation, thus flouting visa norms.

The Swedish nationals identified as Hannah Mikaela Bloom, Marcus Arne Henrik Bloom and Susanna Elizabeth Hakansson.

They had arrived at Namrup in Assam to participate in the three-day “Peace and Healing Prayer Festival” scheduled from October 25 to October 27 organised by the United Churches Fellowship and Bless Assam Mission Network at the Achabam Ghinai playground at Namrup.

The Assam police refrained from registering a case against the trio due to cordial diplomatic relation that India and Sweden share.