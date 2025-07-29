Guwahati: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) has once again set a new benchmark in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) with an exceptional performance by its learners in the UGC-NET June 2025 examination.

A total of 41 learners from the university successfully qualified for this prestigious national-level test, reaffirming KKHSOU’s growing stature as a hub of quality higher education in Assam, stated a statement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Among these achievers, one learner attained the coveted Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Assamese.

The subject-wise success of the learners reflects KKHSOU’s strength across diverse disciplines. Thirteen learners qualified in Education, 11 in Assamese, nine in Political Science, three in English, two each in Social Work and Sociology, and one in Management.

These achievements decisively break long-held myths surrounding ODL, proving that with a robust academic ecosystem and learner-centric support, distance learners can shine on national platforms.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

KKHSOU’s comprehensive learner support framework—comprising enriched self-learning materials, interactive video lectures, blended learning options, and an expansive network of 337 study centres—has been instrumental in creating an enabling academic environment.

The commitment of thousands of Academic Counsellors across Assam has further bolstered learners with timely academic guidance and motivational support at the grassroots level.

“This remarkable success reflects the determination, talent, and perseverance of our learners. The University stands beside them as a constant mentor and motivator. We are confident that our learners will continue to make their presence felt in national and state-level competitive spaces,” said KKHSOU Vice Chancellor Rajendra Prasad Das.

It is worth noting that in the previous year, 34 learners had qualified for the UGC-NET examination, making this year’s performance a significant leap forward.