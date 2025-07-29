Guwahati: The Rajya Sabha has decided to hold a two-hour debate to discuss a resolution seeking to extend President’s Rule in Manipur for another six months, starting August 13.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh made the announcement after the Business Advisory Committee met and agreed on the duration for the discussion.

The resolution, expected to be taken up later this week, relates to the extension of the February 13, 2025, proclamation issued under Article 356 of the Constitution.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Minister of Cooperation had earlier informed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat about the government’s request for continued central rule in the state.

The Centre imposed President’s Rule after former Chief Minister N Biren Singh stepped down amid worsening ethnic clashes in the region.

Since May 2023, violent confrontations between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have left at least 260 people dead and forced thousands from their homes.

Despite ongoing efforts, the BJP has not yet succeeded in forming a new government, although Meitei and Naga legislators continue to engage in political negotiations.

Officials view the extension of central rule as vital for restoring order and creating conditions for a return to democratic governance in the conflict-hit state.