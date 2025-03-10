Manipur Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba seeks reclaimation of Kabaw Valley

Guwahati: Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba on Monday urged the Central government either to reclaim Kabaw Valley from Myanmar or ensures compensation payments to Manipur.

Making his statement in the house of Rajya Sabha, Sanajaoba criticised the act of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for handing over Kabaw Valley.

“Kabow Valley is a fertile landmass of nearly 22,210 sq. km to Burma (now Myanmar) on March 3, 1953, without parliamentary approval or state endorsement” said MP Sanajaoba

He said, Kabaw Valley had been part of the Manipur kingdom since 1450 AD and that Nehru’s decision ignored historical treaties, including the Treaty of Yandaboo (1826) and the Kabaw Valley Agreement (1834).

He also recalls that, Burma had been paying 500 Sicca Rupees per month as compensation to Manipur’s King Gambhir Singh.

After Manipur became a part of India in 1949, the payment continued to the Indian government until the period of 1953.

Though, after Nehru’s decision to give up the valley, compensation payments stopped.

Sanajaoba said, Kabaw Valley handed over to Burma without considering the historical background of the valley. People of Manipur will never forgive Nehru or the Congress party for this act.