Imphal: As the Manipur crisis continues, the opposition Congress party launched fresh attacks on the state’s three BJP-supported MPs for failing to raise the issue in the Parliament’s winter session.

Despite the session concluding on December 21, 2023, Congress leaders expressed disappointment over the MPs’ silence on the matter.

Hareshwar Goswami, Vice President of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), returned from New Delhi recently and expressed his frustration.

He revealed submitting memorandums to all three BJP MPs from Manipur, urging them to address the ongoing crisis and seek central intervention for displaced people’s rehabilitation and compensation.

Goswami criticized the MPs’ reluctance, stating, “It is unfortunate that our MPs haven’t raised the state’s issues despite ample opportunities like zero hours or even by raising slogans during the session.”

He further challenged them to emulate the recent actions of 14 MPs expelled from Parliament, saying, “Our MPs could have done the same. They could jump on the well and speak about Manipur.”

The targeted MPs include RK Ranjan Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur, Lorho S Pfoze, Lok Sabha MP from Outer Manipur, and Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur.