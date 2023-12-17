DIBRUGARH: A car returning from the Bogibeel bridge area near Dibrugarh, Assam was engulfed in flames on Sunday evening, leaving the vehicle completely destroyed.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The car, bearing registration number AS 01 AZ 6126, belonged to Tehidur Rahman of the Amolapatty area in Dibrugarh, Assam.

According to Rahman, he noticed smoke coming out from the dashboard while driving towards the Bogibeel bridge.

He stopped the car near a stall and with the help of the stall owner, tried to control the smoke with water.

However, unable to find a garage nearby, he decided to resume driving. Unfortunately, the smoke reappeared and soon escalated into a full-blown fire, forcing Rahman to abandon the vehicle.

By the time the fire brigade arrived, the car was already significantly damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the police.