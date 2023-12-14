Dibrugarh: A total of 16 villages in two revenue circles of Dibrugarh and a population of 2403 were affected due to a severe hailstorm that wreaked havoc on Wednesday afternoon.

In Dibrugarh West, three villages were affected namely Kowmari, Dihing Koiborta and Simalguri while in Moran 13 villages were affected. Niz Khowang Dumorhula, Chenimari block, No.1 Burikhowang, Deori Gaon, Dolonikur Kumar, Goroimari Gaon, No.2 Ahom Gaon, No.2 Konwar Gaon, No.3 Dehing Gaon, Padumoni Nagaon, Niz Khowang Betoni, No.2 BuriKhowang and No.3 Bharalibari villages in Moran.

“A total of 16 villages and a population of 2403 were affected due to the hailstorm lashed Dibrugarh on Wednesday afternoon. According to the reports, 481 kutcha houses and 58 pucca houses were partially damaged,” said an official.

According to reports, the hailstorm lasted for over an hour causing extensive damage to paddy crops and vegetable farms.

Residents’ houses were also impacted, as the intense barrage of hailstones created multiple holes in their roofs.