Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday stressed the importance of strengthening the historical and cultural bonds between Manipur and Assam during his visit to the state for the Manipuri Unity Convention 2023.

Speaking at the event hosted by the All Assam Manipuri Youths’ Association in Khoiren, Dudhpatil Pt-IV, Silchar, Singh emphasized the vital role played by the Manipuri community in Assam in fostering this unique connection.

“Delighted to attend the Convention 2023. This event provided us with a platform to affirm the unity of Meiteis, Meitei-Pangals, and Bishnupriya who have made Assam their home, as Manipuri today”, the Chief Minister shared on Twitter.

Also Read: Assam: 24 bovines rescued from truck in Guwahati

He further commended the community’s active contribution to preserving and celebrating Manipur’s rich cultural heritage in Assam.

Singh added about the significance of historical and cultural ties rooted in shared events and exchanges, urging for their further recognition and strengthening.

Also Read: Assam: Rs 12 lakh seized from engineer’s residence in Barpeta

It is worth noting that Sushil Chandra Dutta in his book, “The North-East and the Mughals (1661-1714)”, 1984, writes, “The ruling family in Assam had a matrimonial alliance with its counterpart in Manipur during the reign of King Suhungmung (1497-1539).”

Adding a symbolic touch to his visit, Chief Minister Singh embarked on a helicopter ride from the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal before arriving in Silchar for the convention.