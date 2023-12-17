Guwahati: On Sunday, an Executive Engineer was nabbed for accepting a bribe in Barpeta, Assam by the sleuths of the Vigiland and Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Assam Police.

As per sources, Sanjib Kumar Das, posted as the executive engineer of the Sorbhog-Jania Division (Irrigation), was caught red-handed taking Rs 5,000 from a contractor.

Following the arrest, a subsequent raid at his residence was conducted and a staggering Rs 12 lakh in cash was discovered.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by the contractor, who refused to pay the bribe and sought help from the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

The Directorate laid a trap, luring Das to the office of the Barpeta-Baghbor (Irrigation) Division where he readily collected the demanded payment.

An investigation has been initiated to trace further crimes the accused may have been involved in.

A case has been registered under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.