Dibrugarh: Protests erupted in Eastern Assam‘s Moran on Saturday following the release of the principal of Moran Higher Secondary School from police custody.

The principal was accused of molesting a class 7 student, sparking outrage among students and activists of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

Fueled by anger and seeking justice, a large group of students and AASU activists staged a massive protest outside the school. They blocked roads and chanted slogans demanding immediate and stringent action against the principal.

“This is a shameful act that has never happened before in Moran Higher Secondary School,” an AASU activist said, expressing shock and disgust.

“We demand the principal’s immediate arrest and severe punishment for his crime. Loopholes in our law should not allow him to escape justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has filed a complaint at Moran police station, seeking an investigation and strong legal action against the accused.