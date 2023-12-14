Guwahati: Shruti Haasan, the multi-talented actress-musician, started 2023 with a bang and is ready to end it on an equally electrifying note.

After captivating audiences with her blockbuster performances in Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, Shruti is gearing up to rock the stage at the Northeast Festival in Delhi on December 23.

This live performance comes just a day after the global release of her highly anticipated film, Salaar, adding another layer of excitement for fans.

As if that wasn’t enough, Shruti recently released the infectious single “Monster Machine,” which has amassed over 1.8 million views and garnered rave reviews.

An insider close to the actress said, “Performing live is like second nature to Shruti. Her energy is truly contagious, and she’s thrilled to take on the Delhi stage alongside her band. Expect a stellar set featuring her original tracks.”

Beyond Shruti’s electrifying performance, the Northeast Festival boasts a diverse lineup spanning the three days.

Music lovers can also groove to the sounds of renowned singers Papon and Zubeen Garg, or discover talents like Anoushka Maskey, Wangden Sherpa, and Shady Mellow.

So, mark your calendars for December 23rd and prepare to be captivated by the multi-faceted Shruti Haasan as she lights up the North East Festival stage in Delhi.

With her powerhouse vocals, vibrant presence, and captivating music, it’s an event you won’t want to miss!