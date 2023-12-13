Guwahati: The capital of India is all geared up for the 11th edition of Northeast Festival which will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

The three-day event from — December 22 to December 24 — will showcase the region’s rich art and cultural heritage along with its delicious cuisines.

Home Minister Amit Shah has been invited to inaugurate the Northeast Festival.

G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and North Eastern Region (Donor) Development; Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports; Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH; Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with other high-level representatives are expected to attend the festival.

Since its inception in 2013, this annual festival has played an important role in promoting tourism in the Northeast states.

Shyamkanu Mahant, the chief organiser of the festival, is excited about the Northeast Festival and said “Delhi has a special place in our hearts. The love and enthusiasm of the people of Delhi for our Northeast festival always warms us. The festival has emerged and evolved as the identity of the people of the North East. Our main focus is on creating a strong market connection for the products of North East states. We will host a Tourism B2B meeting during this period in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism. A B2B meeting sponsored by the MSME Ministry will also be hosted in the textile and food processing sectors.”

He also said that 300 folk artists will also exhibit their art during this time.

There will be Saath which is a Maitei martial art, and a doodle art masterclass by world-class artist Shantanu Hazarika will be part of the event.

From folk to rock, pop to jazz and a variety of performances by artists of various genres are ready to grace this festival and with the North East Rock Battle, this cultural festival will give Delhiites a grand experience.