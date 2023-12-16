Guwahati: Renowned Assamese actor Jayanta Das passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on Saturday evening, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and heartwarming performances. He was 54.

Das, a beloved figure in the Assamese entertainment industry, leaves behind his wife and daughter.

Known for his impeccable comic timing and endearing on-screen presence, Das had been battling illness for the past few days.

He was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Guwahati on Sunday after experiencing discomfort. Family sources confirmed that he was suffering from liver ailments.

Born in 1969 in Uzan Bazar, Guwahati, to the legendary sports personality late Pulin Das and Kusum Das, Jayanta Das carved a niche for himself in the Assamese film and television industry.

He captivated audiences with his versatile acting, effortlessly switching between comedic roles and heartfelt dramas.

Das’s filmography boasts a rich tapestry of Assamese cinema, including gems like Raamdhenu, KHEL: The Game, Adomya, Aai Kot Nai (Maa), Jonaki Mon, Moina Sorai Moina Maat, Kadambari, Mon, Kanyadaan, Nayak, Bhumiputra, Jun Jwole Kopalot, and Bukur Majot Jole.

However, it was his portrayal in the popular Assamese television chop “Bharaghar” that truly cemented Das’s place as a household name.

His ability to connect with viewers through his genuine humor and relatable characters cemented his place as a beloved figure in Assamese entertainment.