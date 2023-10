GUWAHATI: Veteran Assamese actor and producer Kanal Bora is no more.

Regarded as a stalwart of Assamese film industry, Kamal Bora passed way on Thursday (October 26).

He breathed his last at his residence in Kampur, Assam.

Kamal Bora was reportedly suffering from Japanese Encephalitis for some time.

Bora co-produced the iconic Assamese film ‘Kokadeuta Nati Aru Hati’ in 1948, that also featured current Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.