Guwahati: A team of the Assam Police seized a truck carrying 24 live cattle near Digaru in Guwahati, Assam on Sunday.

The animals were reportedly being smuggled from Silapathar to neighbouring Meghalaya.

Acting on a tip-off, an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team of the Assam Police from Sonapur Police Station intercepted the truck.

On searching the truck, the police found the cattle cramped on the truck bed. The cattle were immediately seized.

The police along with the cattle apprehended two individuals identified as Karim Ali and Ikramul Ali.

Both men of them were taken into custody.

This seizure comes just a day after police busted another cattle smuggling racket near Guwahati, rescuing 61 bovines from two trucks.

The cattle were being transported from Jorabat Link Road to Meghalaya when they were intercepted.

Five people were arrested in connection with this case.