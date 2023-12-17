Kochi: A 32-year-old man from Assam has been arrested in Kerala for allegedly raping a 52-year-old woman in Kerala’s Kochi.

The accused, identified as Firdous, allegedly lured the woman, a daily wage labourer from the Alappuzha district, by promising to show her the way to the nearest metro station.

However, he took her to an isolated area near a railway overbridge and assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

Locals found the injured woman and rushed her to a hospital. Based on the limited information available and the woman’s statement, the police were able to identify and apprehend Firdous within a few days.

“Despite the incident, Firdous had remained in Kochi and was captured on Saturday,” a police official said.

The accused, although from Assam, is fluent in Malayalam, according to the victim’s statement.

A case has been registered against Firdous, and further investigation is ongoing.