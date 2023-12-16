Guwahati: Preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections has kicked off with aspiring candidates lining up at the party offices in Assam.

While there are very few months left for the elections, the Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati which is the headquarters of the Congress in Assam saw a similar line-up.

As per sources, at least 40 party members had taken the candidature form of the Congress to seek a ticket to contest the election.

While the source did not reveal who these all were and the exact constituencies, they informed that 10 people had already submitted the form.

They also added that this year Senior Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma had sought candidature from the Barpeta seat instead of the Guwahati LS seat.

It may be mentioned that the current MP from Barpeta, who is also a senior Congress Leader Abdul Khaleque might shift his base to the Dhubri seat.

However, there has been no official confirmation from either of the candidates.

Another controversial seat for the Congress has been claimed to be the Nowgong Lok Sabha seat.

There are two applicants for the seat of which one is former Minister and current Congress MLA from Samaguri, Rakibul Hussain.

The other candidate is the sitting MP, Pradyut Bordoloi.

It may be mentioned that Kaliabor MP Gaurav Gogoi was also being considered for the seat but it has been claimed that he might contest from the Jorhat seat after the recent delimitation process.

Apart from him, Krishna Gogoi, daughter of former minister and senior leader of the party, Tilok Gogoi had also sought the Jorhat seat.

However, she might reconsider the application if Gaurav Gogoi decides to contest the seat, the source added.