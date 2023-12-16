Guwahati: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was detained in Assam’s Lakhimpur district for allegedly demanding money in the pretext of providing government jobs.

The accused has been identified as Samsul Hussain alias Raja, an Assam BJP Minority Morcha state executive.

Hussain reportedly demanded the money to provide Assam Government’s Grade III and IV jobs.

Also Read: Assam: ULFA-I challenges DGP GP Singh to replace security cover with central forces

An audio clip of the BJP leader where he was having a conversation with a job aspirant reportedly went viral.

In the audio clip, he demanded Rs 5 lakh for a job in the Grade III post and Rs 3 lakh for the Grade IV post.

Also Read: Assam: Kenny Basumatary’s ‘Jiya’ premiered at Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival

Right after the audio clip went viral, Lakhimpur BJP MLA Manab Deka directed an immediate police inquiry into the matter.

In this regard, Samsul Hussain was detained by the Lakhimpur Police.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the case.