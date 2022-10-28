Guwahati: Amidst the Miyan Museum row, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Working President, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has now demanded a Bengali Museum citing that a majority of the Bengali population voted for them (BJP).

Speaking to the media Purkayastha said, “The topic of the Miyan Museum is a pity topic and it is quite condemnable that the Chief Minister is also taking an active part in it. It is not something to be discussed.”

He added that the issue seems to be a controversy as the people behind it were given permission and were then shut.

“If you had to shut it then why was the permission granted in the first place? It seems to be a plan”, he added.

He added that the CM is also engaged in the drama related to the museum.

“Assam and its culture are not so weak that such a small issue would trample it. It is only the CM who is trying to portray it to mislead the people”, he added.

He said that instead of the Miyan Museum, the government should now take initiative to set up a Bengali Museum since more than 85 per cent of people vote for it.

“They can set it up anywhere near Guwahati and then somewhere in Silchar’, he said.