Dibrugarh: Aziz Khan, the fifth accused in the sensational Vineet Bagaria suicide case surrendered before the Dibrugarh police on Friday.

Earlier police arrested Baidullah Khan, Nishant Sharma, Samsullah Khan and Sanjay Sharma for their alleged involvement in the abetment to suicide of animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria.

Accused Aziz Khan had been absconding after the suicide of Bagaria.

On July 7, 32-year-old Bagaria, who was the co-founder of Animal Welfare People, died by suicide at his Dibrugarh residence.

Before his death, he had shot a video on his cell phone where he accused five people of physically and mentally torturing him for a long time, compelling him to take the extreme step.

The Bagaria family later alleged that the Dibrugarh police did not take any steps against the culprits and even refused to file an FIR when they had approached them.

The incident had caused widespread outrage prompting Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Bagaria’s residence and apologise, terming it as the failure of police to take action against the accused.

The officer in charge of the Dibrugarh police station was transferred soon after the CM’s visit. The district authorities also demolished the residence of the main accused Baidullah Khan soon after.