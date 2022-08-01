Guwahati: One of the prime accused in the Vineet Bagaria suicide case surrendered before the court in Dibrugarh on Monday.

As per reports, the accused had been absconding since the case came to light.

He has been identified as Sanjay Sharma another accused in the case, Aziz Khan is still on the run.

So far three persons were arrested by the police and considering Sanjay’s surrendering, the number of arrests to four.

The other arrested persons in the case are Nishant Sharma, Baidullah Khan and Samsula Khan.

Sanjay Sharma after surrendering was remanded to judicial custody by the chief judicial magistrate, Dibrugarh.

Vineet Bagaria, a noted animal activist, who hung himself to death at his residence at Shani Mandir road in Dibrugarh.

Before his death, Vineet had self-recorded a video where he accused Baidullah Khan, Sanjay Sharma and Nishant Sharma of physically and mentally torturing him and his family over a piece of rental property.

For several years there has been a clash going on between Vineet’s family and Baidullah Khan.

As per some reports, Vineet’s father has given space to Sanjay Sarma to run a business but he had given the space to Baidullah Khan.

After a few days, Baidullah Khan opened a motorcycle spare parts shop in the allotted space.

Neighbours claimed that the locals in the area were disturbed due to the motorcycle repair shop.